Release Nnamdi Kanu now, Ekweremadu tells FG
DEPUTY Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has called on the federal government to, without further delay, release the detained Radio Biafra Director and the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Ekweremadu, who expressed displeasure that Kanu and other pro-Biafra agitators should be held even when courts of competent jurisdiction had ruled that […]
