Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethiopia releases over 4000 detainees arrested under state decree – Sudan Tribune

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Ezega

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ethiopia releases over 4000 detainees arrested under state decree
Sudan Tribune
December 21, 2016 (ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopia on Wednesday began releasing thousands of detainees who had been arrested under the state emergency decree. PNG – 227 kb; Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn (Allafrica). In October Ethiopia …
Release of 10000 detainees announcedAljazeera.com
Ethiopia Takes a Deep and Foreboding BreathAllAfrica.com
Ethiopia releasing 9800 detained under state of…NorthBayNipissing.com
The Herald –www.worldbulletin.net –New Business Ethiopia
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.