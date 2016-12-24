Release video where I castigated Tinubu – Amosun dares ‘traitors’
Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun on Friday in Abeokuta said he knows those who would not be considered as governor after his tenure. Amsoun, who spoke in reaction to an alleged audio recording from a group loyal to a governorship aspirant in the All progressives Congress, APC, denied denigrating a party leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu […]
