Remember the poor, less privileged, Cleric urges Nigerian leaders

BY PETER DURU, MAKURDI

The National President of Diocesan Priests of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onmoke has enjoined those entrusted with the leadership in the country to remember the poor and the less privileged even as he charged them to discharge their responsibilities with the fear of God.

Fr. Onmoke said it was only by so doing that one could claim to have contributed positively to the development of humanity.

He spoke during the homily at the burial mass of late Sir. Stephen Adole, father in-law of the immediate past Senate President, Senator David Mark, at Adoka in Otukpo local Government Area of Benue State.

The clergy said “it would be worthwhile to do that which will positively impact humanity in whatever place or position we find ourselves that is the only way we can make the world a better place to live in.

Fr. Onmoke noted that it was the good deeds of the late Philanthropist that compelled all and sundry to gather from all works of life to celebrate his exit saying that his life style was worthy of emulation.

Present at the ceremony were Senators David Mark, Tunde Ogbeha and their wives, former minister of Interior Abba Moro, federal and state lawmakers, former Benue state PDP Governorship candidate,Terhemen Tarzoor and several leaders of the party.

