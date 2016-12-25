Renaissance Hotel Berths in Lagos

Demola Ojo

Known around the world for helping business travelers discover unexpected experiences, Renaissance Hotels, has announced the opening of its first hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa – the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel.

Mark Satterfield, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International said: “We are delighted to mark the debut of Renaissance Hotels in Nigeria with the opening of Renaissance Lagos Ikeja. This is not just a landmark signing for Renaissance Hotels but also for Marriott International as it marks our fourth debut in an African nation, following the opening of Marriott International properties across a number of its brands in Ethiopia, Rwanda and Morocco. Renaissance Hotels’ contemporary and locally-inspired style and focus on business and leisure travellers alike makes it an ideal addition to this major financial and commercial hub.”

Located in Nigeria’s commercial center and city known for its music, fashion, cuisine, art and nightlife, Renaissance Lagos Ikeja offers world-class amenities, modern aesthetic, sophisticated service and unique programming that reflect the brand’s signature approach to feed the curiosity, fuel the imagination and excite the senses of their guests.

Centrally located in Ikeja GRA and only 5km from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel is home to 155 guestrooms including 17 contemporary loft suites with first class conveniences to ensure a comfortable and productive stay.

Designed in style with elegant African touches and lots of natural light, the rooms feature expansive seating areas with large LED TV’s with 70 plus channels. The hotel’s outdoor pool with city views and 24-hour fitness center, provide guests with picturesque facilities to work out and unwind. In addition, the hotel’s public spaces infuse bold and vibrant elements to captivate locals and guests and create moments of discovery.

The hotel’s business amenities include eight meeting rooms that can be adapted to cater to the needs of a six-person board meeting or a banquet style event with up to 280 attendees.

Dining options at Renaissance Lagos Ikeja include Cut, a specialty steakhouse, all-day dining restaurant IyeruOkin, which offers an inviting buffet lunch featuring traditional and continental dishes

The hotel also has a stylish coffee house called Choco-Latte and RBarwhich offersvisitors a stylish setting with hand-crafted cocktails and lite bites.

