“Report Cultism, Get Automatic Job” – Gov Ambode Strikes Deal With Lagosians

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday struck a deal with Lagosians at the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta in Ikorodu.

Pm News quoted the governor as saying that his government would offer automatic job and money to anyone who will report activities of cultists and kidnapping to the government in any part of the state.

During the Fiesta, Ambode also announced the willingness of his administration to offer amnesty to cultists willing to renounce their membership of cult groups and turn a new leaf.

He further stated that plans are ongoing to ensure the use of 2017 to rehabilitate all those involved in one form of criminality or the other and were ready to be law abiding, with the view to making them live normal lives and contribute meaningfully to the society.

While noting with concern the rising spate of cultism and other crimes, especially in the Ikorodu axis, the Governor said in as much as the government has capacity to deal with such crime, he nevertheless said amnesty was being offered to encourage those willing to turn away from their old ways and embrace new lives.

His words: “In the last few months, we have been having a lot of challenges with cultism in Ikorodu area and a lot of issues that relate to kidnapping. So, we are going to strike a deal tonight, we are going to say no to cultism and then we are going to encourage all of you. Anybody who is a cult member, we are going to offer you amnesty. I want to use the whole of 2017 to rehabilitate all those who have been doing bad things; we are going to provide money and we are going to provide jobs. “We are going to encourage ourselves; wherever you find somebody that is not doing anything well, you can either tell the monarch here or come to us, we will give you protection; we will offer you money and then we are going to offer you automatic jobs. So, we all agree to say no to domestic violence, kidnapping, rape and no to cultism. Once you sign on, we would offer you anything that you want.”

The post “Report Cultism, Get Automatic Job” – Gov Ambode Strikes Deal With Lagosians appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

