Report : Liverpool’s Lucas In Talks With Inter Milan

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is in talks over a move to Inter Milan.

The Brazilian, Liverpool’s longest-serving player, is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and has started just three times in this season’s Premier League.

Sources say he wants to join Inter in what would be an initial loan followed by a full-time deal when his Reds contract expires.

Liverpool would demand Inter pay his wages in full in the interim, potentially a complication given Inter are operating under strict financial restrictions and are committed to balancing the books by the end of next year.

Lucas who is in his 10th season at Liverpool was signed for £5 million from Brazilian club Gremio

