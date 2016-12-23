Report : PSG Beat Arsenal And Liverpool To The Signing Of Julian Draxler

Arsenal and Liverpool look set to be disappointed today as we understand Wolfsburg will announce the transfer of Julian Draxler to Paris St Germain.

We understand that negotiations are expected to be concluded this morning and a source has told us an announcement is “99 per cent certain to happen today.”

The German international will join PSG in January for a fee of around £38m although the deal could rise to £41m on appearances.

Our colleagues in Germany believe the deal with PSG will keep him at PSG until 2021.

We understand Arsenal and more recently Liverpool were interested in signing Draxler. However interest cooled when it became apparent he was heading for Ligue 1.

After agreeing a lucrative four-year contract with PSG earlier in the week, Draxler will now be heading to Ligue 1 to help struggling Unai Emery perform a miraculous turnaround.

The current champions are five points behind leaders Nice after 19 games and aren’t even the top scorers in their league, with Monaco hitting the target 18 more times.

The likes of Angel Di Maria, Lucas Moura and Hatem Ben Arfa have come under fire for failing to ease the burden on striker Edinson Cavani.

And PSG fans will now be hoping to get their season back on track with additional support from Draxler out wide, with reports claiming a deal to land Wolfsburg teammate Ricardo Rodriguez is also close to completion.

The post Report : PSG Beat Arsenal And Liverpool To The Signing Of Julian Draxler appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

