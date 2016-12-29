Report shortlisted candidates with questionable character – Police Command
The Enugu State Police Command on Thursday appealed to residents and community leaders of the state to report any shortlisted candidate for police recruitment with questionable character to the command. The command’s spokesman, Mr Ebere Amaraizu, made the appeal in a statement issued in Enugu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list […]
