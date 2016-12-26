Report: Twitter Overbills Advertisers as Video Bug Increases Ad Metrics by 35% – Breitbart News
|
Breitbart News
|
Report: Twitter Overbills Advertisers as Video Bug Increases Ad Metrics by 35%
Breitbart News
A bug in Twitter's Android app caused video streaming metrics to increase by as much as 35%, overbilling advertisers that paid to run campaigns on Twitter's platform. Business Insider reports that an insider with knowledge of the error has confirmed …
Twitter Just Got Worse In 2016; 30 Percent Drop In Stock Price
Twitter says it inflated video ad views, refunded clients
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG