Reports: Orlando Pirates player Edwin Gyimah in accident – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Reports: Orlando Pirates player Edwin Gyimah in accident
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Ghanaian media is reporting that Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Monday. According to Ghana's soccer news website, GhanaSoccerNet.com, Gyimah was driving with a female …
