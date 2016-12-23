Reps adhoc committee postpones investigation of development finance institutions

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the activities of Federal Government owned Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) has postponed the public hearing on DFIs till Jan 17, 2017.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Emeka Anohu (PDP-Anambra), announced the postponement at the venue of the occasion on Tuesday in Abuja.

He attributed the postponement to the failure of some of the DFIs to submit necessary documents to that would aid the committee in its assignment.

Emeka however, ordered all DFIs that were yet to submit necessary documents to do so within seven days or risk the wrath of the House.

“I am sure that the gentlemen here, representing their various agencies, understand the implications of what they are here for.

“What we have received are haphazard documents, though some of the institutions have actually complied.

“We are going to study the documents you have brought and we are asking all of you that have not submitted to do so within one week.

“We are going to let you come back here on Jan.17, 2017 for the proper business of investigative hearing,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Central Bank of Nigeria, NEXI Bank, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Infrastructure Bank had their representatives present at the venue of the occasion.(NAN)

The post Reps adhoc committee postpones investigation of development finance institutions appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

