Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Republican House Speaker Ryan backs Obama’s Russia sanctions

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan has thrown his weight behind President Barack Obama’s decision to sanction Russia in response to the country’s alleged hacking which sought to influence the Nov. 8 presidential election. Ryan, in a statement on Thursday described Obama’s actions as “long overdue”. “Russia does not share American’s interests. “In fact, it has […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Republican House Speaker Ryan backs Obama’s Russia sanctions appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.