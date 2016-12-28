Rivers rerun: Security agencies planned violence – Wike – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Rivers rerun: Security agencies planned violence – Wike
Governor Nyesom Wike alleges that INEC connived with APC to print fake result sheets ahead of the Rivers rerun elections. Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged that security agencies planned to make Rivers state ungovernable during the December 10 …
