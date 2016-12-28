Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers rerun: Security agencies planned violence – Wike – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Rivers rerun: Security agencies planned violence – Wike
NAIJ.COM
Governor Nyesom Wike alleges that INEC connived with APC to print fake result sheets ahead of the Rivers rerun elections. Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged that security agencies planned to make Rivers state ungovernable during the December 10 …
Rivers operates 'Jesus' economy – WikeBusinessDay
Rerun: Security Agencies Plotted To Make Rivers Ungovernable – WikeLeadership Newspapers
Wike: security agencies plotted to make Rivers ungovernableThe Nation Newspaper
YNaija
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.