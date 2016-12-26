Resident Doctors Threaten Strike, Urge FG To Intervene

Medical practitioners under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the lingering crises in the health sector to avert an impending strike.

The threat is coming after NARD had issued a three-week strike notice that is expected to end on Jan. 2, 2017.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yenagoa, the Public Relations Officer of the association, Dr Ugoeze Asinobi, said that the doctors had shelved the planned strike three times in the past four months and were bent on going on strike from January 2.

Resident Doctors are agitating for a uniform template for the Residency Programme, infrastructure for tertiary health facilities, proper grading of doctors and payment of outstanding salaries amongst other issues

Asinobi said, “We don’t want strikes but we are going to have to resort to it again, the residency programme is fundamental to effective health care given the dearth of manpower as the country has less than 20 per cent of required experts. “Each time the ultimatum expired we shift it in the hope that things will be made right within the time given but it is now obvious the Ministry officials are insincere. “The issues we go on strike for are always the same issues and we are resolute to withdraw services come January 2 if our concerns are not addressed.. “One wonders if health ministry officials are sabotaging the efforts of President Buhari on purpose as their brazen and blatant disregard to the most basic institutional needs of the major workhorses of the health sector leaves a lot to be desired. “Their attitude leaves one bewildered as sabotage appears to be the only logical explanation.”

