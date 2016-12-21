Pages Navigation Menu

Resident in Total Shock as a Lady Commits Suicide Over N6000 Debt

Residen in total shock as a young lady has taken her own life in a bizarre way after owing a debt she could not pay.

According to a Twitter user, Jennifer Uchendu (@Dzennypha), as the lady reportedly drank rat poison over a N6000 debt.resident-in-total-shock-as-a-lady-commits-suicide-over-n6000-debt-2
However, the identity of the lady or where the incident happened were not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

