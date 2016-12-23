Residents manhandles Eko DISCO official

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that an official of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (DISCO), Mr Francis Idoko, was on Friday beaten by residents of a building on Fish Pond St. Muwo Ojo, Lagos, for disconnecting their line. The residents, who insisted that the official should reconnect them, after raining blows on him, also allegedly untied a dog, which attacked Idoko.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

