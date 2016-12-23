Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Retrying Ibori in Nigeria blatant violation of law – Mike Ozekhome

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ibori-mugshot

Some leading lawyers in Nigeria yesterday, differed on proposals to rearrest and retry the former Delta State governor, James Ibori on the same issues he was tried for in the United Kingdom. Whereas some see such move as amounting to “double jeopardy”, others disagreed, saying it was not Nigerian law that convicted him. Ibori was […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Retrying Ibori in Nigeria blatant violation of law – Mike Ozekhome

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.