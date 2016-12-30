Rev. Asake says el-Rufai’s leadership bias
Rev. Dr Musa Asake, the Sec. Gen. of CAN, in the radio interview posted below lamented about killings in Southern Kaduna on Christmas eve and on Christmas day.
He lamented that the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai’s leadership is bias and that he knows those who are paerpetuating the killings in Southern Kaduna.
Rev. Asake went furthrt to warned those in the south saying that the Fulani killers and herdsmen’s have a master plan and they should get ready because they are coming there too.
The post Rev. Asake says el-Rufai’s leadership bias appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
