Revealed: Seized 47 SUVs, 100 motorcycles bought for Jonathan’s campaign – The Nation Newspaper
|
Revealed: Seized 47 SUVs, 100 motorcycles bought for Jonathan's campaign
The Nation Newspaper
It was revealed yesterday that the 47 Sports Utility Vehicles and 100 motorcycles the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently recovered from a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power were bought for former President …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG