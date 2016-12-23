Revealed: Why Oyo Govt Sacked 662 Workers This Christmas

MyNaijaInfo.com

Why 662 Oyo Workers Were Sacked. As We reported in July, See HERE, The Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi has Began the Distribution of Sack Letters to the 662 Oyo Civil Servants who Were Sacked. See Reasons Expressed by the State Government below: The 662 workers are being Fired for alleged forgery of results of their West African School Certificates which has caused fear to grip the entire public and civil servants in the state with the affected workers describing the letters as bad Christmas gifts. The most affected are workers from the Polytechnic, Ibadan, and its satellite campus at Saki, The Polytechnic, Eruwa, and other tertiary institutions under the state government. Also some civil servants in the Ministries of Education; Information and Culture; Agriculture and Natural Resources; Lands, Science and Technology, Finance, Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Health and Water Resources are not at peace knowing that the distribution of the letters is still on-going and the declaration by the government that names of other 2,021 workers have been expunged from payroll. ALSO READ: How Prominent Delta King Commits Suicide in His Palace Already, the state government has sent dismissal letters to 24 workers of The Polytechnic, […]

The post Revealed: Why Oyo Govt Sacked 662 Workers This Christmas appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

