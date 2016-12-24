Pages Navigation Menu

Rexxie – Gbesshh (Freestyle) Ft. YungAce

Entourage Records latest signee “Yung Ace” teams up with seasoned producer “Rexxie” to birth new freestyle number titled “Gbesshh” You should have this on your playlist…Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD Rexxie – Gbesshh (Freestyle) Ft. YungAce

