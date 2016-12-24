Pages Navigation Menu

Ribadu listed as key witness in Ibori’s bribery case

Posted on Dec 24, 2016

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has named its former chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, as a key witness in the bribery case involving former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, according to the Punch. Ribadu had accused Ibori of trying to bribe him with $15million so that a case against him will be dropped. After he […]

