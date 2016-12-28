Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez On Instagram as J.Lo Confirms Affair With Drake
Rihanna has unfollowed pal Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram account just as her ex Drake and the Latin singer use social media to make their relationship official, .
Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Work singer stopped following J-Lo’s over the Christmas holiday weekend.
And Rihanna’s unfollowing of J-Lo’s Instagram account couldn’t have come a day too soon as both Drake and Jennifer posted a snap of themselves lovingly wrapped in one another’s arms on a sofa on Wednesday.
This article originally appeared on The Sun.
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez On Instagram as J.Lo Confirms Affair With Drake appeared first on SIGNAL.
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG