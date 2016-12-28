Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez On Social Media Amid Drake Dating Rumours

Rihanna has unfollowed fellow celebrity Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram account just as her ex Drake and the Latin singer use social media to make their relationship official.

This became obvious after “eagle-eyed” fans noticed that Bajan pop beauty Rihanna, 28, had stopped following Jennifer Lopez, 47, on Instagram over the weekend.

A loved-up picture appeared on both of their Official Instagram pages in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and even though it came with no explanation, it seemed to be enough to reaffirm the tryst.

The 30-year-old rapper and J.Lo, 47, sparked relationship speculation earlier this month when Drizzy attended two of her Las Vegas concerts back-to-back, and hosted an exclusive gathering that Jennifer went to.

While a source told The Sun last week:

“Jen and Drake have tried to keep their romance under wraps by suggesting they are just working together, but the truth is they are an item. “They have been seeing each other for a number of weeks and her friends are saying she is already smitten.”

It was also gathered that Jennifer and Rihanna, who spent Christmas with friends and family in her native Barbados, are longtime pals despite the 19-year age gap.

And Rihanna’s unfollowing of J-Lo’s Instagram account couldn’t have come a day too soon as both Drake and Jennifer posted a snap of themselves lovingly wrapped in one another’s arms on a sofa on Wednesday.

