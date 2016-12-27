Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RIP! Popular South-South Senator is Dead

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Second Republic Senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the South-South from Delta State, Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo is dead after a brief illness.

Okpozo, who hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area of Delta State, is one of the leading voices of the APC from the region and was said to have died in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post RIP! Popular South-South Senator is Dead appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.