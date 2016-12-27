RIP! Popular South-South Senator is Dead
A Second Republic Senator and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in the South-South from Delta State, Chief Spanner Francis Okpozo is dead after a brief illness.
Okpozo, who hails from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area of Delta State, is one of the leading voices of the APC from the region and was said to have died in an undisclosed hospital in the state.
The post RIP! Popular South-South Senator is Dead appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG