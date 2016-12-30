Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RIP’’ to Obama administration, Russian Prime Minister says

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev said “RIP’’ to the outgoing U.S. administration of Barack Obama said on Friday, after the White House decided to expel 35 Russian diplomats. “It is regrettable that the Obama administration, which started out by restoring our ties, is ending its term in an anti-Russia agony, “Medvedev said. Obama announced on…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post RIP’’ to Obama administration, Russian Prime Minister says appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.