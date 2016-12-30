RIP’’ to Obama administration, Russian Prime Minister says
Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev said “RIP’’ to the outgoing U.S. administration of Barack Obama said on Friday, after the White House decided to expel 35 Russian diplomats. “It is regrettable that the Obama administration, which started out by restoring our ties, is ending its term in an anti-Russia agony, “Medvedev said. Obama announced on…
The post RIP’’ to Obama administration, Russian Prime Minister says appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG