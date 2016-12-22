Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rita Chikwelu Falcons’ captain joins Kristianstad DFF – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Rita Chikwelu Falcons' captain joins Kristianstad DFF
Pulse Nigeria
The central midfielder has spent the last six years of her career with Umea IK. Published: 1 minute ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Rita Chikwelu of Nigeria during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011. play. Rita Chikwelu of Nigeria

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.