Rita Dominic hooks up with BK Unique Hair

These are happy times for actress, Rita Dominic. The thespian has just landed another endorsement deal courtesy, BK Unique Hair.

The CEO of the platform, Nigerian Canadian beauty entrepreneur, Blessing Kenneth made the announcement during the unveiling BK Unique Hair in Lagos.

Kenneth, while introducing her management team gave an overview of the brand and opened up on why the brand settled for the actress.

Commenting, Kenneth said: “Through unwavering passion, commitment and dedication we have evolved as one of the top hair extension providers in North America and internationally.”

Indeed it was an exciting afternoon as Rita Dominic mingled with fans and celebrity friends including Kate Henshaw, Hilda Dokubo, Osas Ajibade, Toke Makinwa, Ugonna Omeruo and Idia Aisien.

Guests were also treated to finger foods, cocktails and customized gift bags. Together, Mrs. Kenneth and Rita announced that proceeds from sales of this will be donated to cancer research as well as women undergoing cancer treatment.

BK Unique Hair Inc. made its debut in 2008 and fully launched its operations in Canada in 2011.

