Ritual killers attack Lagos family, murder siblings – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ritual killers attack Lagos family, murder siblings
The Punch
Some suspected ritual killers have stormed the residence of a family of five children on Saka Adegbose Street, off Olu Odo Road, Ikorodu. The assailants, who struck on Sunday, killed two siblings, Azeezat Oriade and Abeeb Oriade. Two of the remaining …
Two dead, two injured as unknown men strike in Ikorodu
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG