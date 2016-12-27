Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ritual killers attack Lagos family, murder siblings – The Punch

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ritual killers attack Lagos family, murder siblings
The Punch
Some suspected ritual killers have stormed the residence of a family of five children on Saka Adegbose Street, off Olu Odo Road, Ikorodu. The assailants, who struck on Sunday, killed two siblings, Azeezat Oriade and Abeeb Oriade. Two of the remaining …
Two dead, two injured as unknown men strike in IkoroduVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.