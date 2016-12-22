Rivers: 15-man panel to probe Wike, others

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Damien Okoro to head a 15-man panel tasked with the responsibility of investigating the alleged audio recording of Governor Nyesom Wike and other violence witnessed during the rerun election.

The panel include intelligence, investigative and forensic experts from the police and the Department of the Security Service (DSS).

Highlighting the terms of reference of the panel, the IGP said: “You are to conduct a thorough investigation into the role of security agents before, during and after the election; examine the role of any police officer or security agents, whose actions or activities individually or collectively affected the conduct of the election.

“Conduct a forensic analysis on the audio report by Sahara Reporters against Governor Wike as it concerns the election; examine any other matter that is relevant to the conduct of the elections and make recommendations and implementation strategies to guide future elections”.

The panel, which started work on the 17th of December has 30 days to work and submit its finding‎s.

Meanwhile, the IGP tasked the panel to consult all relevant stakeholders, including the Rivers state government, citizens, CSOs and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) while carrying out its function.

The post Rivers: 15-man panel to probe Wike, others appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

