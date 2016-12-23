Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers APC dares Speaker over alleged plot not to swear-in members

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

APC-LOGO-17

The political crisis in Rivers State may take a fresh dimension if members of the All Progressives Congress elected into the House of Assembly are not sworn-in. The leadership of the APC in the state has warned that its members were prepared to take their seats by force if the Speaker of the House failed […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rivers APC dares Speaker over alleged plot not to swear-in members

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.