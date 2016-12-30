Rivers Assembly elects new Speaker, passes 2017 budget within 48 hours

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt A new Speaker was today elected and sworn in by the Rivers House of Assembly. He is Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani representing Andoni Constituency in House of Assembly. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani was the pioneer Speaker of the present 8th House of Assembly but substituted with Adams Dabutorudima, representing Okrika constituency when the former had his mandate nullified by the Appeal Court.

