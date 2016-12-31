Rivers Assembly passes 2017 appropriation bill, gets new speaker

By Jimitota Onoyume

RIVERS state House of Assembly has passed into law the N470 billion appropriation which was bill presented to the House on Wednesday by Governor Nyesom Wike into law.

Speaker of the House , Hon Adams Dima also stepped aside for a new Speaker, Hon Ibani Ikuyi after the days event. It will be recalled that Ikuyi handed over to Hon Dima as Speaker ahead of ruling by the Appeal tribunal on a case challenging his election.

It was no surprise when Hon Dima handed over back to him yesterday since he was reelected into the House.

Hon Dima, before handing over, also swore in ten members of the House with Ikuyi among them.

With developments in the House, the All Progressive Congress, APC is now part of the House as a minority party with five of them sworn in.

Earlier, Leader of the House, Hon Martin Amaewhule called on the House to pass the 2017 appropriation bill, saying that the Appropriation committee recommended that it should be passed because of its capacity to transform the state positively.

He said: “The budgetary appropriation be passed as provided in the 2017 budget estimate; that the budgetary appropriation of N329 billion for capital expenditure as provided in the 2017 budget estimate be passed as provided; that the budgetary appropriation of N141 billion for recurrent expenditure as provided in the 2017 budget estimate be passed as provided; that the total appropriation of N470 billion for the service of Rivers State government in the 2017 fiscal year as provided in the 2017 budget estimate be passed as provided.”

