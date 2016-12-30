Rivers Assembly passes N470b 2017 budget into law
The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed into law the total sum of four hundred and seventy billion naira 2017 budget proposed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. The passage of the budget was announced by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adams Dabotorudima after a careful consideration of report from the House […]
