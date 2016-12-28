Rivers Doctors Threaten To Down Tools In January 2017

Medical doctors in Rivers State have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from January 9, 2017 should the state government fail to attend to their demands.

Some of the demands are the issue of poor health facilities and inadequate manpower.

Speaking under the aegis of the National Association of Government Medical and Dental Practitioners in Rivers State, the doctors vowed to down tools if their demands were not addressed.

According to the Chairman of the association, Dr. Sofiri Peterside, the proposed strike was the last option should the current administration in the state fail to look into the challenges affecting the operation of the medical service in the state.

Recalling that his group had already given a 21-day ultimatum that would elapsed on January 9, 2017, Peterside warned that medical practitioners in the state would not fail to embark on strike should the government refuse to agree to their demands.

The chairman also noted that some medical practitioners’ gratuities and pensions were paltry because they were not promoted while they were in service, adding that government should implement the new salary structure.

He said: “For over six years now, starting from the last administration, we have been complaining and writing to government on the same issues. “We are saying that government should expedite action on the implementation of the new salary structure. That government should improve on the poor condition of the health centres. “You need to visit the health centre and see what look like an empty hall. Government must employ more nurses and doctors. You can imagine that government has only three consultants and six surgeons. “Many of medical practitioners retired without being promoted. We want these issues to be look into. It is not only when we take to the streets that government should listen to us. That is why we are giving them this period to take decision or face strike action.”

