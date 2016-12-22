Rivers Elections Violence: DCP Okoro Heads 15 Man Panel To Investigate Wike, Others

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Damien Okoro to head a 15 man panel, tasked with the responsibility of investigating the alleged audio recording of governor Nyesome Wike and other violence recorded during the December 10 election.

Other members of the panel include intelligent, investigative and forensic experts from the police and the Department of the Security Service.

The IGP charged the panel to among others, conduct a thorough investigation into the role of security agents before, during and after the election; examine the role of any police officer or security agents, whose actions or activities individually or collectively affected the conduct of the election.

Other terms of reference include conducting a forensic analysis on the audio report by Sahara Reporters against governor Wike as it concerns the election; examine any other matter that is relevant to the conduct of the elections and makes recommendations and implementation strategies to guide future elections.

The panel, which began operations on December, 17, 2016, has 30 days to work on this and submit their finding‎.

Meanwhile, the IGP tasked the panel to consult all relevant stakeholders, including the Rivers state government, citizens, the CSOs and even the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in carrying out this function.