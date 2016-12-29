Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers PDP re-affirms confidence in Gov. Wike

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News, Politics | 0 comments

okafor ofiebor/Port Harcourt The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, comprising the State, Local Government, Ward executives and members of the State Caucus, has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his superlative performance. The leaders of the party passed the vote of confidence on the governor at the Rivers State PDP End of Year Party for party executives in Port Harcourt. Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara moved the motion, which was seconded by Former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

