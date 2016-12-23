Rivers police foils bank robbery, arrests three
The Rivers State Police Command has said its officers foiled a major Bank robbery in Port Harcourt. This was made known by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni when he paraded some suspects alleged to have been caught in the act. Omoni told newsmen that a combined team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad and […]
Rivers police foils bank robbery, arrests three
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG