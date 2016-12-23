Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers police foils bank robbery, arrests three

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The Rivers State Police Command has said its officers foiled a major Bank robbery in Port Harcourt. This was made known by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni when he paraded some suspects alleged to have been caught in the act. Omoni told newsmen that a combined team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad and […]

