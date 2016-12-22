Rivers raises parallel body on election violence

Submit yourselves for probe, APC tells governor, PDP

Barely 24 hours after the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the panel constituted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, to investigate the violence that marred the December 10 legislative rerun in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday set up a parallel judicial commission of inquiry to undertake same task.

A communication issued by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Kenneth Kobani, said the panel would be inaugurated today in Port Harcourt.

It named Justice Chinwendu Nwogu as chairman while Mrs. Grace Akpughunum-Okwulehie, Prof. Okene O.V., Anthony Uzoma Ozurumba, Rev. Canon Hossanna Nnaewi and Ekeh C.B. are members. The chief state counsel, Alphonso Sibi, is to serve as secretary.

Meanwhile, the All Progress Congress (APC) in the state has urged the governor and his party to submit to the probe by the federal authority, stating that the constitution was very clear on the way out when a state law conflicts with federal’s.

