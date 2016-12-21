Rivers re-run elections: IG promises to prosecute killers of policemen

The Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has promised to prosecute those behind the killing of policemen during the legislative re-run elections in Rivers. Idris made the promise when the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, paid him a condolence visit in Abuja on Wednesday. “I want to assure…

