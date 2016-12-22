Pages Navigation Menu

Dec 22, 2016


Nigeria: Wike Audio – Nigeria Police Invite Foreign Forensic Experts, Recover Corpse of Slain Officers
AllAfrica.com
The Nigeria Police will hire foreign forensic experts to investigate the leaked audio where Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike was heard threatening to kill uncooperative electoral officials. The audio was released days after the Rivers re-run election that
Rivers re-run: IG vows to prosecute killers of policemenVanguard
Rivers rerun: Policemen's heads cut, thrown into river, says IGPThe Nation Newspaper

