Rivers Rerun: APC To Challenge Wike Probe Panel In Court – Abe

The senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, will challenge the constitution of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into violence that occurred during the just concluded rerun election in the state by Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike.

He said the outcome of the report of the Judicial Commission is determined to indict leaders of the APC in the state, since Wike has for the past one week been expressing his biases over the outcome of the December 10, 2016.

Abe, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, wondered how the governor would set up another panel to investigate the violence that greeted the rerun election when the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had already directed an investigation into the same matter.

He said, “I was amused when I saw reports in the press that the governor of Rivers State, Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike is setting up his own Judicial Commission of Enquiry. I don’t know how things happen but some of the things they happen in Rivers State by the very nature if how they happen is more of an amusement than something to be taken seriously.

“I think that is the joke of the year. Here you have a governor whose voice is now all over the world. It has been on VOA; it has been on every imaginable network saying to people I will kill you if you don’t return my money. Then, the Inspector-General of Police asked the Police to investigate this circumstances of the things that happened here; some of the allegations.

“Then, the chief suspect, says that he has no confidence in the investigation of the Police, but rather, he will set up his own enquiry. This is a man that for the past one week has done nothing but to express his bias. He has already indicted everybody that he can indict and then, he is setting up a Commission of Enquiry.

“How is any other person to have confidence in that enquiry when his bias is known, his prejudice is clear and like every others Commission that had been set up by this administration, it is designed with one thing and one thing only in mind, to indict leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

“I think that, of course, the rest of the country knows that this is a joke but like every other joke that had been reduced to pen and paper, we are going to treat it seriously. We will challenge that so-called Commission in the Courts because clearly, he has no moral rights and the legal foundation of any enquiry, which is that you should be unbiased and be able to look at things objectively. In this case, clearly, it does not make sense.”

