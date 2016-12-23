Rivers Rerun: former Reps Deputy Speaker commends Army, police for polls’ success

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche has commended the Army and police for ensuring the success of the just concluded River rerun election.

The Rivers rerun election was held on Saturday, December 10, 2016.

Nwuche also condemned the killing of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Alkali Mohammed by suspected political thugs.

The former Reps deputy Speaker also said that security agencies professionally conducted themselves during the election.

According to Daily Post, Nwuche said the result of the election is proof that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has active supporters in Rivers state.

He also said “The heavy security presence enabled voters to come out en mass to vote as opposed to the past elections where they were intimidated and many murdered in cold blood. Many of us spoke up and urged the federal government to secure the lives of our people.

“I am happy the Federal government is now addressing the security situation more aggressively.

“The law enforcement agencies are not only focused, but appeared to understand the sophisticated and organized crime pattern better. They saved the election. The presence of the Army ensured that people were able to vote according to their conscience.”

The Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, Senator Magnus Abe, also said that the heavy deployment of security agencies accounted for the success of the Rivers Legislative re-run election.

Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche served as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003.

