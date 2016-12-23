Mr Augustine Wokocha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, has denied involvement in the beheading of a police officer during the December 10 legislative re-run elections. A personal aide to Mr Muhammed Alkali, a Police DSP was beheaded during the election in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area. Wokocha, a former Commissioner for […]