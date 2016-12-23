Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amaechi’s aide denies involvement in cutting the head of a policeman – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Amaechi's aide denies involvement in cutting the head of a policeman
NAIJ.COM
Augustine Wokocha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Rivers, and aide to the minister for transportation has denied any involvement in the death of a police officer during the December 10, 2016 legislative re-run elections in Rivers
Rivers rerun: I have no hand in beheading of policeman – APC chieftain, Augustine WokochaDaily Post Nigeria
APC chieftain refutes link with suspected killers of DSPNaija247news

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.