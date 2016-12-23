Amaechi’s aide denies involvement in cutting the head of a policeman – NAIJ.COM
Amaechi's aide denies involvement in cutting the head of a policeman
Augustine Wokocha, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Rivers, and aide to the minister for transportation has denied any involvement in the death of a police officer during the December 10, 2016 legislative re-run elections in Rivers …
