Rivers Rerun: INEC pledges support for programme in honour of murdered police officer

In honour of murdered police officer during the Rivers State Rerun elections, INEC has pledged to support the Nigerian Police Force.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has pledged to participate in any programme the Nigeria Police might put in place to honour the late Sergeant Peter Uchi, murdered during the Rivers re-run elections.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the pledge when he paid a condolence visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi on Wednesday stated that Yakubu’s visit to IGP was to commiserate with him on the death of two policemen during the Dec. 10 Rivers legislative re-run poll.

Uchi was murdered in cold blood by suspected cultists alongside Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP. Mohammed Alkali in Ogba-Egbena Local Government Area of Rivers during the state re-run elections.

Yakubu also told the police boss that a team, comprising a National Commissioner, retired Air Vice-Marshal Ahmed Muazu; and Human Resources Director, Mr Musa Adamu also visited DSP Alkali’s residence in Minna, to commiserate with his family.

Yakubu assured Idris of the Commission’s support and cooperation at all times.

The statement quoted the IGP, Mr Ibrahim in his response as commending INEC management for the condolence visit.

Ibrahim said that Yakubu’s visit marked the first time INEC’s delegation ever visited the Force Headquarters to express condolences over the loss of its officers while on election duties.

“This clearly shows that the lives of both INEC and Police personnel matter,” Ibrahim said.

He, however, pledged Nigeria Police continuous cooperation with the commission.

