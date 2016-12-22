Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers Rerun: Peterside Dismisses Wike’s Probe Panel

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives  Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has dismissed the constitution of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry by  Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, to investigate alleged violence that  took place during the December 10, 2016 rerun election.

Peterside, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, described  the action of Wike as the proverbial witch who cried a previous night  and the child dies the following day, adding that the governor has no  shame as he continues to ridicule the office he occupies.

He said, “Are there no people telling the governor the truth? Here is  a governor who told Rivers people not to attend an investigative panel  set up by Police to probe issues surrounding the election and an audio  that went viral where the governor threatened INEC officials with  death.

“Is it not laughable that the same governor has now set up a Judicial  Commission of Inquiry to probe issues surrounding the election and he  expects Rivers people to obey him? What manner of a governor is Nyesom  Wike? “How can a responsible governor be urging Rivers people to be lawless,  how can such a governor call Rivers people not to obey police  investigation and yet expects the same people to obey his own kangaroo  judicial commission?

“The same Wike accused police of seeking to achieve a predetermined  goal in its investigation to nail PDP members and I ask, what goal is  the governor seeking to achieve with his own panel of inquiry, to  exonerate PDP members and pronounce APC members guilty?”

