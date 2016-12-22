Rivers Rerun: Peterside Dismisses Wike’s Probe Panel

The Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has dismissed the constitution of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry by Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, to investigate alleged violence that took place during the December 10, 2016 rerun election.

Peterside, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, described the action of Wike as the proverbial witch who cried a previous night and the child dies the following day, adding that the governor has no shame as he continues to ridicule the office he occupies.

He said, “Are there no people telling the governor the truth? Here is a governor who told Rivers people not to attend an investigative panel set up by Police to probe issues surrounding the election and an audio that went viral where the governor threatened INEC officials with death.

“Is it not laughable that the same governor has now set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe issues surrounding the election and he expects Rivers people to obey him? What manner of a governor is Nyesom Wike? “How can a responsible governor be urging Rivers people to be lawless, how can such a governor call Rivers people not to obey police investigation and yet expects the same people to obey his own kangaroo judicial commission?

“The same Wike accused police of seeking to achieve a predetermined goal in its investigation to nail PDP members and I ask, what goal is the governor seeking to achieve with his own panel of inquiry, to exonerate PDP members and pronounce APC members guilty?”

