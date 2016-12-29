Rivers Rerun: Wike, Fayose allegedly mock Nigerian Army in new leaked tape [LISTEN]
A phone conversation on the Rivers Rerun, that allegedly transpired between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Governor Ayodele Fayose, has been leaked by SaharaReporters. In the audio, both Governors are heard talking excitedly about how Wike stormed a collation centre. Wike also claimed that, “the Nigerian Army does not exist anymore.” He is also […]
Rivers Rerun: Wike, Fayose allegedly mock Nigerian Army in new leaked tape [LISTEN]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG