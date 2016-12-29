Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers Rerun: Wike, Fayose allegedly mock Nigerian Army in new leaked tape [LISTEN]

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

wike

A phone conversation on the Rivers Rerun, that allegedly transpired between Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Governor Ayodele Fayose, has been leaked by SaharaReporters. In the audio, both Governors are heard talking excitedly about how Wike stormed a collation centre. Wike also claimed that, “the Nigerian Army does not exist anymore.” He is also […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Rivers Rerun: Wike, Fayose allegedly mock Nigerian Army in new leaked tape [LISTEN]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.