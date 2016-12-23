Rivers rerun: Wike inaugurates Judicial Commission of Inquiry

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killings/violence that attended the rerun elections on December 10, 2016, in the state. Inaugurating the commission yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike charged it to find out the number of those killed, their names and those responsible. The […]

The post Rivers rerun: Wike inaugurates Judicial Commission of Inquiry appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

