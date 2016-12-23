Rivers rerun: Wike inaugurates Judicial Commission of Inquiry
RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killings/violence that attended the rerun elections on December 10, 2016, in the state. Inaugurating the commission yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike charged it to find out the number of those killed, their names and those responsible. The […]
